RAC tickets not allowed on these 12 Amrit Bharat trains: Full list

Amrit Bharat Express ticket booking: First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. However, due to the recent changes in Indian Railways ticketing policy, passengers holding RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets will not be allowed to board these 12 Amrit Bharat trains.

Indian Railways RAC ticket rules update

According to the Railway Board, RAC ticket holders are not permitted to travel on Amrit Bharat trains introduced from January 2026 onwards. “It has been decided to introduce Amrit Bharat II Express (introduced from

or after January 2026 onwards) over Indian Railways. There shall be no provision for RAC tickets,” it said in a statement.