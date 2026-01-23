RAC tickets not allowed on these 12 Amrit Bharat trains: Full list
Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Booking Rules: The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities.
Amrit Bharat Express Train: Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe, and reliable long distance travel for the common passenger. (Image: DRM Salem/X)
Amrit Bharat Express ticket booking: First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. However, due to the recent changes in Indian Railways ticketing policy, passengers holding RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets will not be allowed to board these 12 Amrit Bharat trains.
According to the Railway Board, RAC ticket holders are not permitted to travel on Amrit Bharat trains introduced from January 2026 onwards. “It has been decided to introduce Amrit Bharat II Express (introduced from
or after January 2026 onwards) over Indian Railways. There shall be no provision for RAC tickets,” it said in a statement.
Amrit Bharat trains launched in January 2026: Full list
According to the notification, RAC tickets are not valid for boarding Amrit Bharat trains launched from this month onwards. Thus, a total of 12 Amrit Bharat trains have been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will soon begin their commercial journey. Here is the full list of Amrit Bharat trains where RAC ticket holders are not permitted to travel:
The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares.
