RAC tickets not allowed on these 12 Amrit Bharat trains: Full list

Amrit Bharat Express Train Ticket Booking Rules: The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities.

Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe, and reliable long distance travel for the common passenger.Amrit Bharat Express Train: Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe, and reliable long distance travel for the common passenger. (Image: DRM Salem/X)

Amrit Bharat Express ticket booking: First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. However, due to the recent changes in Indian Railways ticketing policy, passengers holding RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets will not be allowed to board these 12 Amrit Bharat trains.

Indian Railways RAC ticket rules update

According to the Railway Board, RAC ticket holders are not permitted to travel on Amrit Bharat trains introduced from January 2026 onwards. “It has been decided to introduce Amrit Bharat II Express (introduced from
or after January 2026 onwards) over Indian Railways. There shall be no provision for RAC tickets,” it said in a statement.

Amrit Bharat trains launched in January 2026: Full list

According to the notification, RAC tickets are not valid for boarding Amrit Bharat trains launched from this month onwards. Thus, a total of 12 Amrit Bharat trains have been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will soon begin their commercial journey. Here is the full list of Amrit Bharat trains where RAC ticket holders are not permitted to travel:

  • Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express
  • Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express
  • New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express
  • New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express
  • Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express
  • Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express
  • Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express
  • Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
  • Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express
  • Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express
  • Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express
  • Nagercoil Jn-Mangaluru Jn Amrit Bharat Express

The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

