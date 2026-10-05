Does RAC guarantee a seat in Indian Railways? What Reservation Against Cancellation means for your train ticket

An RAC ticket allows passengers to travel with reserved seating accommodation. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways RAC rules seat guarantee: When booking a train ticket, passengers often come across the term ‘RAC’ and wonder what it means for their journey. Does an RAC ticket allow them to board the train? Will they get a seat, or will they have to wait for a berth to become available? In Indian Railways, RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation.

Why It Matters An RAC ticket allows a passenger to board the train and travel with reserved seating accommodation, but it does not guarantee a full sleeping berth. If a berth becomes available, the RAC passenger may get it based on the applicable rules.

Here is how the RAC system works and what passengers can expect when travelling with an RAC ticket.

What Reservation Against Cancellation means

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that RAC is a reservation status used by Indian Railways when confirmed berths in a particular class have already been allotted but limited accommodation is still available for passengers.