Does RAC guarantee a seat in Indian Railways? What Reservation Against Cancellation means for your train ticket

4 min readOct 5, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Indian Railways RAC rules seat guarantee: When booking a train ticket, passengers often come across the term ‘RAC’ and wonder what it means for their journey. Does an RAC ticket allow them to board the train? Will they get a seat, or will they have to wait for a berth to become available? In Indian Railways, RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation.
Why It Matters
An RAC ticket allows a passenger to board the train and travel with reserved seating accommodation, but it does not guarantee a full sleeping berth. If a berth becomes available, the RAC passenger may get it based on the applicable rules.
Here is how the RAC system works and what passengers can expect when travelling with an RAC ticket.
What Reservation Against Cancellation means
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that RAC is a reservation status used by Indian Railways when confirmed berths in a particular class have already been allotted but limited accommodation is still available for passengers.
The official explained that a RAC passenger is permitted to board the train and is provided reserved seating accommodation.
“In classes with sleeping berths, two RAC passengers may initially be allotted seating on a berth designated for RAC passengers. This means that while the passenger’s journey is assured, a full sleeping berth is not necessarily assured at that stage,” the official stated.
Can RAC ticket become confirmed?
According to the railway official, an RAC ticket can move to confirmed status if a berth becomes available. “For example, if passengers holding confirmed reservations cancel their tickets before chart preparation, the available berths can be allotted to RAC passengers according to the applicable reservation system.
So, a passenger whose status was RAC 25 at the time of booking may see it improve to RAC 10, RAC 2 or eventually CNF before the journey. Once the ticket becomes confirmed, the passenger is allotted a full berth,” the official said.
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What happens if the ticket remains RAC after chart preparation?
When asked about whether a passenger can travel with RAC ticket after chart preparation, the official replied that the passenger can still travel.
“If the ticket remains RAC after the final reservation chart is prepared, reserved seating accommodation remains available, but a full berth may have to be shared as per the RAC arrangement,” the official added.
The official further said that there is also a possibility of getting a full berth during the journey. “If a confirmed passenger does not turn up, cancels at a stage permitted under the rules, or a berth otherwise becomes available, the vacant accommodation may be allotted to an RAC passenger by the travelling ticket checking staff as per applicable rules and priority.”
RAC vs WAITING LIST: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?
CNF
Confirmed
The passenger can travel and has confirmed accommodation, normally including a full berth where applicable.
RAC
Reservation Against Cancellation
The passenger can travel and has reserved seating accommodation, but a full berth is not guaranteed until it becomes available.
WL
Waiting List
Reserved accommodation has not yet been allotted. For fully waitlisted e-tickets, the applicable Indian Railways rules determine whether the passenger can travel after chart preparation.
Why does Indian Railways have RAC system?
As per the official, the RAC system helps Indian Railways make better use of available accommodation while giving more passengers certainty about their journey.
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“Instead of keeping passengers entirely on the waiting list, RAC allows a limited number of passengers to travel with seating accommodation while keeping them in line for full berths that may become vacant due to cancellations,” the official added.