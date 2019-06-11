Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav on 72nd birthday

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi Tuesday wished husband and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 72nd birthday.

In a tweet, praying for his long life, Devi wrote, “Beloved, respected @laluprasadrjd many congratulations on your 72nd incarnation day. May my age also be yours.”

Lalu, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is serving a 14-year jail term in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS) in Ranchi.