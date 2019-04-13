No rift between sons, Tej Pratap will come home soon: Rabri Devi

Former CM Rabri Devi on Friday said there was “no rift” between her sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and the former would soon come back home. Tej Pratap has been staying at his official residence.

Speaking to a local news channel, the former Chief Minister said, “Our opponents are provoking my elder son. Both brothers are talking to each other and there is no ill-will between them. Tej would come home soon.”

This is the first time someone from RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family has spoken on the matter. Tej Pratap, who has been campaigning for his sister Misa Bharati in Pataliputra, still sticks to his stand for campaigning for Independent candidates from Sheohar and Jehanabad.

On Prashant Kishor’s offer of JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s willingness to rejoin the Grand Alliance within six months of joining the NDA, Rabri Devi said, “Prashant Kishor wanted us to project Nitish Kumar as the PM candidate (in lieu of Nitish returning to the Grand Alliance). He may backtrack now but it is the truth.” Kishor has denied the claim.