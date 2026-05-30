Rabri Devi told to vacate Circular Road home, where Lalu and she have stayed since 2006

The Bihar government has issued a fresh letter to former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate 10, Circular Road, the residence she has been occupying since 2006.
Though Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, was allotted 39, Hardinge Road some time ago, she refused to vacate her current residence. RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal had said that since the present house has a lift, it suited her husband, the ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Joint Secretary-cum-Land Estate Officer, Building Construction Department, in a letter to the private secretary of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, wrote on May 29: “It is stated that via Departmental Office Order No.-122, dated 25.11.2025, Quarter No.-39, Hardinge Road, Patna was earmarked for the Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council, and allocated to Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council. However, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna, which was previously occupied by the Honorable Leader, has not been vacated yet. Please be informed Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna has now been allocated to Nandkishore Ram, minister, Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources.”
The letter further stated: “Kindly apprise the Honorable Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council, with the request to take possession of the earmarked Quarter No.-39, Hardinge Road, Patna, and to vacate the previously occupied Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna, immediately.”
RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari called the letter “vendetta politics at its worst”. “Everyone knows Rabri Devi has been living in the current bungalow for 20 years, and no question was raised till recently. In fact, Lalu Prasad, in his capacity as a former CM, should have been allotted a separate bungalow on the lines of former CMs Jitan Ram Manjhi and Nitish Kumar. Lalu Prasad Ji has health issues and several changes have been made in the bungalow for his easy movement because of his ill-health. We also wonder how a first-time minister Ram can be allotted such a big bungalow?” he asked.
JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, however, defended the move, saying: “The state government has now completely streamlined the system by earmarking fixed bungalows for MLAs and MLCs. Bungalows for leaders of Opposition, Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council chairperson have also been earmarked. We don’t understand Lalu Prasad family’s love for their current residence. They, too, have individual houses in Patna”.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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