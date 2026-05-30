Rabri Devi told to vacate Circular Road home, where Lalu and she have stayed since 2006

The Bihar government has issued a fresh letter to former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate 10, Circular Road, the residence she has been occupying since 2006.

Though Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, was allotted 39, Hardinge Road some time ago, she refused to vacate her current residence. RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal had said that since the present house has a lift, it suited her husband, the ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Joint Secretary-cum-Land Estate Officer, Building Construction Department, in a letter to the private secretary of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, wrote on May 29: “It is stated that via Departmental Office Order No.-122, dated 25.11.2025, Quarter No.-39, Hardinge Road, Patna was earmarked for the Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council, and allocated to Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council. However, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna, which was previously occupied by the Honorable Leader, has not been vacated yet. Please be informed Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna has now been allocated to Nandkishore Ram, minister, Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources.”