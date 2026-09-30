Modest hike ahead of polls: Centre raises wheat MSP by just Rs 25/quintal

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 04:50 PM IST
The Centre Wednesday announced minimum support prices (MSPs) for six rabi crops for the rabi marketing season 2027-28, with wheat seeing an increase of just Rs 25 per quintal, or 0.97 per cent, over the current MSP. The highest increase of 10.32 per cent has been announced for safflower, followed by rapeseed and mustard (6.66 per cent).
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took this decision. For the rabi marketing season 2027-28, the MSP of wheat is fixed at Rs 2,610 per quintal. The current MSP is Rs 2,585 per quintal. Last year, the government had hiked the MSP for wheat by 6.6 per cent.
This year, the modest increase in the MSP for wheat is significant, particularly as major wheat-producing states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab approach Assembly elections early next year, contrary to expectations for a larger populist increase.
Wheat is the second largest crop (after paddy) in terms of area coverage. The average annual area under wheat stood at 31.52 million hectares over the last five years (2020-21 to 2024-25), while average production and yield were 111.82 million tonnes and 3,547 kg per hectare, respectively.
Uttar Pradesh is the top wheat-producing state in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said farmers will receive Rs 90,962 crore as MSP.
The MSP of barley is fixed at Rs 2,286 per quintal, up Rs 136, or 6.33 per cent, from Rs 2,150 per quintal announced last year.
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Biggest hike for safflower
Safflower saw the biggest hike in absolute and percentage terms, as its MSP increased by Rs 675 (10.32 per cent) to Rs 7,215 per quintal from Rs 6,540. The MSP of rapeseed and mustard is fixed at Rs 6,613 per quintal, Rs 413 up from Rs 6,200 announced last year.
The MSP of lentil (masur) is fixed at Rs 7,390 per quintal, up by Rs 390 from Rs 7,000 per quintal announced last year. The MSP of gram has been fixed at Rs 5,958 per quintal, Rs 83 (1.41 per cent) up from the current MSP of Rs 5,875 per quintal.
“Government has increased the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2027-28, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce,” said a statement issued after the CCEA meeting.