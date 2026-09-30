Modest hike ahead of polls: Centre raises wheat MSP by just Rs 25/quintal

The Centre has announced minimum support prices for six rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season (File photo).

The Centre Wednesday announced minimum support prices (MSPs) for six rabi crops for the rabi marketing season 2027-28, with wheat seeing an increase of just Rs 25 per quintal, or 0.97 per cent, over the current MSP. The highest increase of 10.32 per cent has been announced for safflower, followed by rapeseed and mustard (6.66 per cent).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took this decision. For the rabi marketing season 2027-28, the MSP of wheat is fixed at Rs 2,610 per quintal. The current MSP is Rs 2,585 per quintal. Last year, the government had hiked the MSP for wheat by 6.6 per cent.