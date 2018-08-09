R S Sharma reappointed as TRAI chief, gets two-year extension

RS Sharma was reappointed as TRAI chairperson on Thursday. (File Photo) RS Sharma was reappointed as TRAI chairperson on Thursday. (File Photo)

RS Sharma on Thursday was reappointed as the chairperson of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) with his term being extended till September 30, 2020.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Shri Ram Sewak Sharma, IAS (retd) as Chairperson, TRAI for a further period beyond 10.08.2018 upto 30.09.2020 i.e the date on which he attains the age of 65 years or until further orderd, whichever is earlier,” an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry stated.

The statement added that the necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the Department of Telecommunication.

Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of TRAI in July 2015 for a three-year period. The TRAI chairperson had triggered a controversy last week after he tweeted his Aadhaar number and dared people to do their worst.

Justifying the motive behind the tweet, Sharma had said that it was a challenge for the netizens to show how Aadhaar details can be misused or harm an individual. “My Aadhaar number is XXXX XXXX XXXX (masked). Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!,” the TRAI chairperson had tweeted on July 28.

Responding to the challenge, Twitter users posted his cellphone number, residential address and other personal details, to which, Sharma replied that sharing these details will not cause any harm to him as it is available in the public domain.

Taking note of the incident, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday advised people not to indulge in such acts. “…such activities are uncalled for and should be refrained as these are not in accordance with the law. Any person indulging in such acts or abetting or inciting others to do so makes themselves liable for prosecution and penal action under the law,” UIDAI said in its statement.

In a column that appeared in the The Indian Express on Thursday, Sharma wrote: “It stands reaffirmed that Aadhaar is a safe and secure public utility: Do not be afraid to share your Aadhaar number, whenever and wherever needed. No harm can come to you due to this. To dispel such doubts, the Press Information Bureau has released a video recently, informing people of the truth.”

