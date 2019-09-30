RK Bhadauria takes charge as IAF chief, says Rafale will be a game-changer

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who took charge as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Monday, told news agency ANI that Rafale aircraft is a game-changer and will give India an edge over Pakistan and China.

Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria pays tribute at the National War Memorial after taking charge as the IAF Chief, today. pic.twitter.com/SjQfN43o8W — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

On being asked if IAF is better prepared to carry out another Balakot like strike in future, Bhadauria said that India was prepared then and will be prepared next time. “We will be ready to face any challenge, any threat,” he added.

The Air Chief Marshal also said that he is aware of reports of Pakistan reactivating Balakot terror camps and will take the necessary action as and when required.

Responding to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s warning of nuclear war with India, he said, “That is their understanding of nuclear aspects. We have our own understanding, our own analysis. We will be ready to face any challenge.”

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria succeeds Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who retired after 41 years of service in the IAF. Air Marshal Bhadauria was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1980 and has held various command, staff and instructional positions.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980. He won the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for standing first in the overall order of merit. During his nearly four-decade career, Bhadauria commanded a Jaguar squadron and a premier Air Force Station.

(With PTI inputs)