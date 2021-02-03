R-day violence: Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move SC over FIRs on ‘misleading’ tweets

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court over the multiple FIRs filed against them over their “misleading” tweets on violence during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on January 26. Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, and Anant Nath also approached the top court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs.

FIRs have been filed in five states against Tharoor, Rajdeep, and five journalists over their tweets on the violence and death of a protester during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. Cases have been registered at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Noida on Thursday. Four similar cases in different districts of Madhya Pradesh earlier.

The cases name Tharoor and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, and Vinod K Jose. Most of them invoke IPC sections of sedition, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, the provocation to break public peace, criminal conspiracy, outraging religious feelings, among others.

The FIR in Delhi was lodged on a complaint of advocate Chiranjiv Kumar, a Central government lawyer at Delhi High Court.

The complainant stated that the accused spread fake news about protester Navreet Singh’s death in Delhi on January 26 by blaming Delhi Police to “instigate violence”. Navreet Singh died of head injuries when his tractor toppled after hitting a police barricade. The post mortem ruled out any bullet injuries.

The complainant stated that the “accused” posted tweets that day and spread fake news about Singh’s death by calling it “killing”.