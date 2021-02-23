R-Day violence: Over 40 released, no bail plea rejected so far: DSGMC

Speaking about the Republic Day violence cases against arrested youth, Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa Monday said that so far not a single bail application has been rejected by any court in these cases registered by Delhi Police.

First to offer free legal assistance to the accused arrested for alleged involvement in violence during R-Day, the DSGMC has been also arranging for guarantors and bank securities for the accused.

“More than 40 persons have already been released on bail. So far no bail application has been rejected. Almost all power of attorney are with the DSGMC,” said Sirsa.

He added, “There are around 30 lawyers on ground representing accused in local court. Punjab and Haryana High court lawyer R S Cheema is also assisting us. We had sent a team of lawyers to Cheema to prepare the bail application. All lawyers are providing voluntary services.”

Sirsa said: “We don’t want to pay just lip service. We are here for the long haul. We will represent these accused until cases are concluded. It may to take five to ten years. We hope farmers will soon return to their homes after winning agitation and repealing all the bills. But DSGMC will be here for all the accused till they are acquitted.”

“We also have six lawyers sent in office at front desk at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj. These lawyers are attending new cases or notices,” said Sirsa.

He added, “We are also arranging for the guarantor and bank securities for the accused. Our DSGMC member has become guarantor in Nodeep Kaur’s cases. Most of the accused do not know any local persons. So we have been arranging local persons as guarantors. We have paid bank securities in around 13 cases. From Rs 30,000 to 50,000, bank security has been paid in each of 13 cases.”

“Two anticipatory bails have been also secured and we are filing for more anticipatory bails in coming days. Apart from that, we have represented 10 persons in front of Delhi Police, who had received some kind of notices. None of these persons were arrested as Delhi Police was satisfied with representation made by our lawyers,” said Sirsa.