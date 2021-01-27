R-Day violence: Police FIRs name Tikait, Yogendra Yadav

Farmers and Police clash as the farmers' tractor march into the capital turned violent at the ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At least ten farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, have been named in the FIRs filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during Tuesday’s tractor rally. Senior officers said police have registered 22 FIRs across 10 districts under IPC sections of rioting, criminal conspiracy, robbery, attempt to murder and others.

The police will summon the farm leaders in the coming days for questioning. “We have already detained around 200 protesters on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel,” said a senior officer.

Police said more than 300 police personnel were injured, most of them during clashes at ITO and Red Fort. “We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into CCTVs near Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi and other areas where the violence erupted,” the police said.

On Wednesday, security was beefed up in several parts of the city, with paramilitary forces stationed in several places like Red Fort, central Delhi and the three farm protest sites.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said, “We have registered 22 FIRs in connection with Tuesday’s violence where hundreds of policemen were injured.”

On Sunday, police and farm union leaders had come to an agreement that the protesters will march from the borders to KMP Expressway and KGP Expressway. However, on Tuesday, thousands of protesters from the Singhu border and Ghazipur borders changed their route and moved towards Akshardham.

The march then went to Central Delhi’s ITO and Red Fort, where police resorted to teargas shelling and lathi charge while farmers vandalised public property and attacked police personnel. At Red Fort, a section of protesters climbed poles and walls and hoisted Nishan Sahib flag.

