scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Must Read

R-Day violence: Police FIRs name Tikait, Yogendra Yadav

300 personnel injured in clashes with protesters at ITO, Red Fort, say police

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2021 3:31:33 pm
farmer protest, farmers news, farmers red fort, delhi police, yogendra yadav, Rakesh Tikait, farmers red fort violence, farmers red fort news, farmers red fort latest news, farmers violence, farmers news, kisan andolan, kisan andolan live, farmer tractor rally, farmer tractor rally live, farmer tractor rally news, kisan tractor rally, kisan tractor rally live, farmers protest in delhi, delhi farmers protest, farmers protest in delhi, farmer protest today, farmer protest latest newsFarmers and Police clash as the farmers' tractor march into the capital turned violent at the ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At least ten farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, have been named in the FIRs filed by the  Delhi Police in connection with the violence during Tuesday’s tractor rally. Senior officers said police have registered 22 FIRs across 10 districts under IPC sections of rioting, criminal conspiracy, robbery, attempt to murder and others.

The police will summon the farm leaders in the coming days for questioning. “We have already detained around 200 protesters on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel,” said a senior officer.

Police said more than 300 police personnel were injured, most of them during clashes at ITO and Red Fort. “We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into CCTVs near Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi and other areas where the violence erupted,” the police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Wednesday, security was beefed up in several parts of the city, with paramilitary forces stationed in several places like Red Fort, central Delhi and the three farm protest sites.

farm laws, farmers protest, republic day violence, mayawati, akhilesh yadav, indian express At ITO in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said, “We have registered 22 FIRs in connection with Tuesday’s violence where hundreds of policemen were injured.”

On Sunday, police and farm union leaders had come to an agreement that the protesters will march from the borders to KMP Expressway and KGP Expressway. However, on Tuesday, thousands of protesters from the Singhu border and Ghazipur borders changed their route and moved towards Akshardham.

farmers protest, farmers republic day protest, farmers tractor rally, farmers republic day tractor rally, farmers red fort violence, red fort vandalised, indian express news Protesters hosting flag at Red Fort in New Delhi (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The march then went to Central Delhi’s ITO and Red Fort, where police resorted to teargas shelling and lathi charge while farmers vandalised public property and attacked police personnel. At Red Fort, a section of protesters climbed poles and walls and hoisted Nishan Sahib flag.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

(With Jignasa Sinha)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement