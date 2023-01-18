R-Day: Navy’s vintage IL38 SD aircraft to join flypast for first and last time; event to see 45,000 spectators

For the first and last time, the Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path—earlier known as Rajpath—as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day, the IAF said Wednesday.

Inducted in the late 1970s, the IL38 SD had played a critical role in the Navy’s long-range maritime reconnaissance missions and had long-range submarine search and strike, anti-shipping strike, electronic signal intelligence and distant search and rescue capabilities.

The Navy had inducted five IL38SD aircraft, but only two of them are operational now and they are on the verge of retirement. Two of these aircraft were lost and 17 personnel were killed in a 2002 mid-air collision during the naval air squadron’s silver jubilee celebrations.

In January last year, the first IL38 SD aircraft of the Navy was decommissioned after 44 years of active military flying. As per the Navy, the aircraft had clocked 10,000 hours of operational flying and remained fully serviceable till the day it retired and even flew a sortie on that day.

The Republic Day flypast will see the modern Rafale fighter jets as well as the vintage Dakota, which was the first major transport aircraft inducted into the Indian Air Force (in 1946) and participated in the wars with Pakistan in 1947-48 and in 1971, the IAF said during a press preview of the force’s contingent at the January 26 parade. No single-engine fighter jet is participating in the flypast.

“While the Rafale jets will fly in three separate formations, the Dakota will be flanked by two Dornier 228 in a Vic formation. The 50-aircraft strong flypast will include 23 fighter aircraft, 18 helicopters and eight transport aircraft alongside the Dakota,” Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

Others participating in the flypast across 13 different formations include the indigenous light combat helicopter, advanced light helicopter Mark IV, Mi-17 V5 and the Su-30s, MiG-29s, Jaguars as well as the C-130 and C-17, which are transport aircraft.

The IAF’s marching contingent in the Republic Day parade will be led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy and the air force band contingent comprising 72 musicians and three drum majors will play popular martial tunes including Sound Barrier and Ladakoo.

The theme of the IAF’s tableau this year is the Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries, which will have the airborne early warning and control aircraft Netra, LCA Tejas MK II, the LCH Prachand, the Airbus C-295 aircraft among the elements displayed. While the Army is yet to reveal its tableau theme, the Navy’s tableau will highlight Nari Shakti in the force.

Overall, 23 tableaux–17 from the states and Union Territories and six from various ministries or departments will participate in the Republic Day event. As many as 120 musicians of the IAF will participate in the Beating Retreat ceremony, which officials said will include completely Indian tunes, such as those based on Indian classical music.

Last year, the traditional hymn “Abide With Me ” was dropped for the first time since 1950 and was replaced by the patriotic Hindi song “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon”.

The January 26 event will begin with a homage ceremony at the National War Memorial and subsequently, the event at Kartavya Path will begin with the unfurling of the national flag and presenting of the national salute to the President of India. The President would be assisted by the IAF’s Flight Lieutenant Komal Rani.

The Republic Day celebrations also include cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a flypast, besides the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and the NCC rally.

Addressing the media separately Wednesday, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane said the week-long celebrations would start on January 23—the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose—and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The celebrations will be a tribute to Indian National Army veterans and other people and tribal communities which participated in the freedom movement.

The new events that will be organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year include a military tattoo & tribal dance festival with its grand finale featuring Kailash Kher, Veer Gatha 2.0; the second edition of the Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of military and Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an all-India school band competition at the memorial, a drone show comprising 3,500 indigenous drones and projection mapping during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Additionally, Bharat Parv will be organised at Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort showcasing Republic Day tableaux, performances by the military bands, cultural performances, pan-India food courts and a crafts bazaar.

There will be a total of 45,000 spectators to the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid 19 years. The physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations, the defence ministry said.

India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.