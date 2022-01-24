R-Day: 6 Army contingents to showcase uniforms through the decades

Six Army contingents marching in the Republic Day parade this year will showcase the different uniforms worn and weapons carried by soldiers through the decades, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area Major General Alok Kakkar said on Sunday.

The Indian Army, on January 15, unveiled its latest combat uniform. The new uniform, which will be made available to 12 lakh personnel of the force in a phased manner, has changes related to camouflage pattern and design, and is made of a new material. Before this, the force changed its uniform in 2008.

Each Army contingent at the parade will display the uniforms and weapons used by the troops since the 1950s, Major General Kakkar said in New Delhi.

The Rajput Regiment’s contingent will wear the Army’s uniform from the 1950s, carrying a 0.303 rifle. The Assam contingent will carry the same weapons, but it will adorn the uniform from the 1960s.

Similarly, the fourth and fifth contingents from the Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps regiments will wear the existing uniform (introduced in 2008), and carry the 5.56 mm INSAS rifles.

There will be 16 marching contingents: six from the Army, one each from the Navy and the Air Force, four from the CAPF, two from the NCC, one from the Delhi Police, and one from NSS.

To maintain pandemic protocols, the number of members in each contingent have been reduced to 96 from 144 earlier.