Quran from mosque found lying near gate, 1 booked for attempted desecration

The Sohana police have booked a man for allegedly attempting to desecrate the Quran in a mosque in Saneta village. The accused, identified as Sohan Singh, has not been arrested yet.

The complainant, Ahalkar, who is a resident of the village, told the police that visited the mosque Monday at around 5 am and found the Quran lying near the entry gate.

“I called other people at the mosque and we placed the holy Quran at the designated place and then informed the other villagers and also informed the police,” Ahalkar said. He also told the police that he found a pair of jeans inside the mosque that he had seen a man known to him wearing.

The police, after investigating Ahalkar’s allegations, registered a case against Sohan Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 511 (whoever attempts to commit an offence punishable by this Code with imprisonment for life or imprisonment, or to cause such an offence to be committed, and in such attempt does any act towards the commission of the offence) of IPC.