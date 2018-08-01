Quota stir: Maratha Kranti Morcha to begin ‘jail bharo’ agitation today

Maratha Kranti Morcha has indicated that there would be no band or any violence on streets. Maratha Kranti Morcha has indicated that there would be no band or any violence on streets.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Wednesday will embark on “jail bharo agitation” beginning Mumbai, which will be undertaken across the state between August 1 and 9. A team of 14 MKM members will stage demonstrations at the Azad Maidan and spell out their demands.

The organisation has indicated that there would be no band or any violence on streets. On the lines of the MKM’s “muk morcha “ or silent march, the local Maratha unit will drive the jail bharo andolan. None of the established leaders, representing the mainstream parties, will be allowed onstage.

MKM, Mumbai Unit coordinator, Kedar Suryavanshi, said, “We have decided to start the jail bharo agitation from Mumbai on August 1. Gradually, every district will organise similar agitation in the next one week, which will take place across state till August 9.”

“Our foremost demand is immediate withdrawal all the criminal cases against our community. While the CM had announced that all criminal cases against the Marathas who participated in the earlier agitation be withdrawn, it has not been implemented on the ground,” he said.

Their demands also include an apology or resignations from Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil for hurting the sentiments of the community.

They are also demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the youths who lost their lives during the current agitation and Rs 10 lakh for the injured.

“We demand that cases should be registered against Fadnavis and Patil for the violence during the bandh held on July 25,” said Amol Jadhavrao, a MKM leader.

Another MKM leader, requesting anonymity, told the Indian Express, “After the Maharashtra Bandh call last week, which lead to incidents of violence and suicides, there is growing pressure within the community to take some corrective measures.” Therefore, the organisation has decided to ensure peaceful demonstrations. They should also ensure public life was not affected while staging the ‘jail bharo’.”

Suryavanshi said, “We are appealing our youths against resorting to such extreme steps like suicides. It is extremely unfortunate. The organisation has demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation from the government for those who ended lives and Rs 10 lakh for those seriously injured.”

MKM believes suicides will not help their cause. Instead, every body should remain organised to ensure reservation is granted and they are alive to avail the benefits.

