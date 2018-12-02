Quota in place: Marathas to get 11,520 of 72,000 govt jobs

WITH THE 16-per cent reservation in jobs and education for Marathas coming to effect on Saturday, members of the community will now fill up 11,520 of the 72,000 posts in the state government. The recruitment will be done in phases.

Advertising

The Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in education institutions in the state and for appointments in public services and posts under the state) for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act was passed by the Assembly on Thursday without discussion, minutes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the legislation.

On Saturday, the state General Administrative Department (GAD) issued a gazette notification for the Act to take effect.

Explained Recruitment drive for govt vacancies to start in phases With the quota being implemented, 72,000 vacancies in the government will be filled. Earlier this year, the state government had announced recruitment for these posts but the process had to be put on hold, with the Maratha community holding protests and demanding its share in these vacancies. In July, the government had said that the recruitment drive would be taken up once Maratha reservation gets constitutional and legal sanction. Now, with the reservation becoming a law, the drive is set to begin and will be done in phases.

A secretary in GAD said, “The recruitment for 72,000 jobs, which was put on hold, will now begin and accommodate Marathas. The recruitment will be conducted in phases. The Marathas, who are entitled for 16 per cent quota, will gets 11,520 jobs.”

Advertising

The entire process — from tabling the Bill in Assembly and Council, getting the Governor’s nod and the GAD coming up with a gazette notification — was completed within 48 hours.

In July, the government had put on hold the recruitment process following pressure from Maratha organisations, which had demanded that Marathas should also considered for the jobs.

The gazette notification stated that the 16-per cent reservation to be availed by the Marathas will be beyond the existing reservation of 52 per cent in the state. It also stated that the 16 per cent reservation will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions — both aided and unaided — across Maharashtra.