LIVE UPDATES: 10 pc quota Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

If passed in the Lok Sabha, the Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday — the winter session has been extended by a day for members in the Upper House. The Bill needs to be passed by a special majority of two-third of members present in each House, not less than half the strength in both. Following this, it will have to be ratified by at least half of the state legislatures. It will also have to face legal challenges, if any.
The BSP and SP are the latest parties to welcome the Centre's proposal of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker general castes. They join several Opposition parties, including the Congress, to welcome the government's move. However, they have called it an election stunt, given the timing of the Bill. The JD(S), which is in alliance with the Congress is in Karnataka, has extended support as well. Read more here.
The quota Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, is likely to be taken up for discussion at 2 pm, reports news agency PTI. The introduction of the Bill was met with protests from the Samajwadi Party. As today is the last day of the winter session of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, the government will hope to see it through the House. If passed, it will be sent to the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.
The Indian Express explains: For the quota to become a reality, it will need an amendment of Articles 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) and 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment) of the Constitution. The amendment will have to be ratified in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, by at least two thirds of members present and voting, and by the legislatures of not less than half the states.
There is a strong likelihood that the proposed 10% quota will be challenged in court.
The NDA government Monday proposed amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and admission to higher educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category. The 10 per cent will be in addition to the existing cap of 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs, sources told The Indian Express. This will take the total reservation to 60 per cent.
A Bill to grant 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections in the 'general category' has been introduced in the Lok Sabha, on the last day of the winter session. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news and updates.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill will extend benefits to “the economically weaker sections of the people who are not covered by any of the existing schemes of reservation”, sources told The Indian Express. It assumes significance as it comes months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Families with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh, across all religions, and those with farm land below 5 acres, houses less than 1,000 square feet, less than a 100-yard plot in a notified municipal area, or plots below 200 yards in a non-notified municipal area will benefit from the reservation.
Quota Bill in Lok Sabha: What next?
