LIVE UPDATES: 10 pc quota Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

On the last day of the winter session of the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led government Tuesday tabled a constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and higher education to economically backward sections among the upper castes. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill on Monday.

If passed in the Lok Sabha, the Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday — the winter session has been extended by a day for members in the Upper House. The Bill needs to be passed by a special majority of two-third of members present in each House, not less than half the strength in both. Following this, it will have to be ratified by at least half of the state legislatures. It will also have to face legal challenges, if any.