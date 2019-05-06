Quizzed on performance, Bhattal accused of ‘trying to slap’ man in Bashera

FORMER Lehragaga MLA Rajinder Kaur Bhattal found herself in a controversy Sunday afternoon.

She was accused of trying to slap a man named Kuldeep Singh in Bashera village of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Kuldeep Singh who claimed to be a Congressman, alleged that at a rally, he tried to ask Bhattal a question on her performance in Lehragaga area when she used to be MLA, but was told that she would answer after the function got over. The political rally was in support of Congress candidate Kewal Dhillon, who in his speech, said, “I know who has sent these persons to interrupt my political rally.”

Once the rally was over, Kuldeep allegedly approached Bhattal and asked her the same question and when he did not get a reply, he started raising slogans against the Congress government.

He claimed that Bhattal then tried to slap him, but managed to get away. Later, he was confronted by Congress workers.

Dhillon meanwhile blamed the AAP for this incident.

Bhattal was a five-time MLA of Lehragaga for five times She had lost the 2017 election to SAD’s Parminder Dhindsa.