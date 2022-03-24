Day after quitting LS, Akhilesh says will take people’s struggle from sadan to sadak

After paying tribute to party ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh have “given a mandate to the party for continuing the struggle for them, and that the party will do so from sadan to sadak”.

Speaking with reporters in Lucknow on his decision to retain the Karhal Assembly seat after resigning his Lok Sabha membership from Azamgarh, Akhilesh on Wednesday said, “The SP has been given a mandate for struggle. We have been given a chance to stay in the state Assembly. From the sadan (Assembly) to sadak (roads), we will continue our struggle.”

Akhilesh was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Karhal in the just-concluded elections. Before getting elected to the House, he represented Azamgarh as an MP in the Lok Sabha.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh had decided to retain the Assembly seat while giving up his Lok Sabha membership from the Azamgarh constituency.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said, “Crores of people of UP have given us a moral victory in the Assembly polls. To honour this, I will represent Karhal and always remain committed to the progress of Azamgarh.”

When asked who will the party field from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which he vacated, Akhilesh said: “The workers and leaders of the SP in Azamgarh will decide who will contest the bypoll from there when it happens.”

Asked about Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony, Akhilesh said, “The SP has been given a mandate by the people to struggle. The SP has been given the mandate to struggle for the people. And, as far as the organisation (oath ceremony) is concerned, happiness is necessary and they should celebrate, too. But, this is a government of continuity. And, in five years, if the government could not build a place that could inspire them, then at least they will be inspired by the works of the Samajwadis.”

Talking about inflation, the SP chief said, “It is increasing constantly. The government says it has no control over the prices of petrol and diesel. But, the prices of diesel and petrol have constantly been increasing due to the flawed policies of the government. And, if you assess the situation, then you will see that companies selling fuel are making profits. Why is this happening?”