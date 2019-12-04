‘Security breach’ at Priyanka’s house: Quick entry ‘shocks’ Meerut family

A Congress leader from Meerut and her family members got an easy entry into Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s home here on November 25. The incident has now added fuel to the discussion over the removal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family.

Sharda Tyagi (75), a former MLA from Kharkhoda area of Meerut, was in Delhi for the treatment of her daughter who has been diagnosed with a tumour in the intestines. The family visited AIIMS in the morning that day.

“From AIIMS, we were referred to ILBS, where we were told to come back on December 6. On our way back, I thought of taking an appointment with Priyanka ji for my son, who is contesting the local councillor elections,” Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Sitting in a black Tata Safari Storme, the family was expecting a rigorous security check as the car honked at the gates. To their surprise, the gates were opened immediately and no security guard walked up to them for any verification, claimed the family.

“I thought I would be asked to give my name and details and the office would fix an appointment after a few days. I never thought we would be able to meet her the same day without any restrictions,” said Tyagi.

Expressing shock at the easy entry into Priyanka’s home, Tyagi called it a “security lapse”. “The gates are never opened this easily,” she added.

As the family stepped out of the car, the three children saw Priyanka and went to her for a selfie. “After the picture was taken, I told Priyanka ji that I needed 10 minutes. She suggested I speak to her assistant, after which we left,” Tyagi said.