‘Why wasn’t bridge closed to traffic?’: Families raise questions as J-K bridge collapse toll rises to 3

Three labourers lost their lives after an under-repair bridge collapsed in Bantalab. As families blame a lack of safety precautions, the Govt has suspended two officials and ordered a high-level probe.

Three labourers were found dead and another was rescued following a night-long rescue operation at the site of an under-repair bridge that collapsed on Friday evening at Thathar in the Bantalab area near Jammu.

The families of the victims have blamed the authorities, alleging that necessary precautions were not taken ahead of the repair work. The government has suspended two officials and constituted a three-member inquiry committee to look into the matter.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Department also got injured during the rescue operation and has been hospitalised.

The bridge collapsed when workers were repairing its retaining walls, which had developed cracks following the 2025 flash floods. When they were working beneath the bridge, a portion of the structure suddenly gave way, burying them under a heap of debris.