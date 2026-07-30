Question sets for junked NEET exam were codenamed Kailash, Shivalik: Probe

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 12:04 PM IST
‘Kailash’ and ‘Shivalik’, names of iconic mountain ranges, were codenames for two sets of NEET UG question papers printed and distributed at exam centres during the May 3 test, the CBI has found in its probe into the paper leak that has shaken the country.
Over 22 lakh students aspiring for a seat in medical colleges across the country took the May 3 test held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam, cancelled after the paper leak, sparked nationwide protests and forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister.
The CBI, which has completed a major part of the investigation in 77 days, filed its chargesheet on Tuesday before a fast-track court in Delhi. The agency has named 13 accused, including NTA’s biology expert Manisha Mandhare, chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The chargesheet runs into 94 pages, and the complete case file is more than 20,000 pages. The prosecution has proposed to examine 360 witnesses and placed 422 documents and 43 articles on record. “During the investigation, statements of several students and other material witnesses were also recorded before a magistrate,” a source said.
As part of its investigation, the CBI asked the NTA to explain the procedure it followed for preparing question papers. “The NTA is learnt to have disclosed that four master sets of question papers are prepared for NEET, each comprising 180 questions divided equally across Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. So each set contains 45 questions from Physics, 45 from Chemistry, 45 from Botany and 45 from Zoology,” a source said.
Following the cancellation of the May 3 exam, a re-test was held on June 21. File
NTA officials, it is learnt, informed the investigators that out of these four sets of question papers, two are designated as “administrative sets” – they are printed in required quantities and distributed at examination centres.
“For NEET UG-2026, the two administrative sets were codenamed ‘Kailash’ and ‘Shivalik’. The remaining two sets are treated as non-administrative sets and are not meant for distribution in the ordinary course of the examination,” the source said. Explaining the process, NTA told the investigators that four series of question papers were prepared and printed from the two administrative sets. “In these series, the questions were arranged in random order before being distributed to candidates at examination centres,” the source added.
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Leaked papers took 2 routes
During its investigation, the CBI has uncovered two messaging app trails through which the leaked question papers moved. Both trails originated in Maharashtra; one followed the Rajasthan-Haryana route, and the other moved through the Rajasthan-Kerala route.
Officials familiar with the inquiry called this a “countrywide conspiracy” involving subject experts, coaching institutes, and ‘middlemen’, The Indian Express has learnt.