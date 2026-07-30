Question sets for junked NEET exam were codenamed Kailash, Shivalik: Probe

‘Kailash’ and ‘Shivalik’, names of iconic mountain ranges, were codenames for two sets of NEET UG question papers printed and distributed at exam centres during the May 3 test, the CBI has found in its probe into the paper leak that has shaken the country.

Over 22 lakh students aspiring for a seat in medical colleges across the country took the May 3 test held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam, cancelled after the paper leak, sparked nationwide protests and forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister.

The CBI, which has completed a major part of the investigation in 77 days, filed its chargesheet on Tuesday before a fast-track court in Delhi. The agency has named 13 accused, including NTA’s biology expert Manisha Mandhare, chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.