Renowned dancer Queen Harish dies in road accident, CM Gehlot calls it ‘big loss to folk art’

World-renowned dancer Harish Kumar, famous as Queen Harish, and three other folk artists were killed in a fatal road accident near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. The incident took place near Kaparda village on a highway in Jodhpur when the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from Jaisalmer in an SUV. Five others were also injured in the road rage, said police.

Advertising

“Their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck which left Harish, Ravindra, Bhikhe Khan and Latif Khan dead. Five others were injured in the mishap,” Sitaram Khoja, SHO of Bilara police station said.

Harish was travelling in connection with an event when the accident took place, police said. An investigation has been launched.

“The tragic death of four people, including the acclaimed artist Harish Kumar Urf Queen Harish, in the horrific road accident in Jodhpur, is very sad. Dedicated to the folk art culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave Jaisalmer a distinct identity through a special form of art. His demise is a major loss to folk art and culture,” Gehlot tweeted.

A native of Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar’s shows comprising of various folk dance forms like Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari among others were very popular. He had gained worldwide recognition for his folk dance skills.