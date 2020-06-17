scorecardresearch
Quarantine stopped, Bihar revises strategy

The Health Department is also collecting samples from people with Covid-19 symptoms and contacts of returnees.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: June 17, 2020 1:51:22 am
bihar migrant worker, india lockdown, coronavirus cases, covid 19 test, bihar migrant worker quarantine, indian express news According to officials, each district has been given a target depending on trends. (File photo)

With quarantine centres for returning migrant workers closed in Bihar since Sunday, the state government is revising its testing strategy to detect Covid cases, and as registration has been stopped for people who have come from outside the state after June 2, the Health Department is banking on new measures such as identifying vulnerable groups of returnees from places such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

According to officials, each district has been given a target depending on trends.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi told The Indian Express: “Going by past trends of cases, the Health Department has been visiting homes of migrant workers discharged from quarantine centres… We are also taking random samples from vulnerable groups identified by districts.”

