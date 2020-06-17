Quarantine stopped, Bihar revises strategy

According to officials, each district has been given a target depending on trends. (File photo) According to officials, each district has been given a target depending on trends. (File photo)

With quarantine centres for returning migrant workers closed in Bihar since Sunday, the state government is revising its testing strategy to detect Covid cases, and as registration has been stopped for people who have come from outside the state after June 2, the Health Department is banking on new measures such as identifying vulnerable groups of returnees from places such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The Health Department is also collecting samples from people with Covid-19 symptoms and contacts of returnees.

According to officials, each district has been given a target depending on trends.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi told The Indian Express: “Going by past trends of cases, the Health Department has been visiting homes of migrant workers discharged from quarantine centres… We are also taking random samples from vulnerable groups identified by districts.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.