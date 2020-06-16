Compulsory quarantine for Delhi, TN returnees, says Karnataka government

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said, “People coming from Maharashtra will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.” (PTI Photo) Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said, “People coming from Maharashtra will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.” (PTI Photo)

With 40 more people admitted in ICUs in a matter of 24 hours, the Karnataka government on Monday returned to a strategy of institutional quarantine for people arriving from high-prevalence states of Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The mandatory quarantine was earlier limited to returnees from Maharashtra.

Explaining the new SOP for quarantining of new arrivals, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “People coming from Maharashtra will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine. Those coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to go for three days of institutional quarantine and 11 days of home quarantine.”

He said, “Cases are increasing in the state due arrival of people from other states. We have to control people coming from outside; we have to tighten measures.”

Nearly 70 percent of 7,213 coronavirus cases recorded in Karnataka have involved returnees from Maharashtra — all of them since May 8, when inter-state travel began.

On Monday, the state saw a sudden jump in number of patients requiring intensive care – from 16 on Sunday to 56, including seven patients requiring ventilator support.

Most people requiring intensive care are from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi — the numbers jumped from six and eight to 17 and 18, respectively.

Most patients in ICU are people who have returned from Maharashtra, a few from Tamil Nadu, as well as several patients with influenza-like illnesses but no history of travel or known source of contact.

Delhi has Covid-19 incidence rate of 2,198 cases per million population, Maharashtra has 900 per million, Tamil Nadu 564 per million. The incidence rate in Karnataka as of June 13 was 111 per million.

