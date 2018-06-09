Quantico Hindu terror episode: Here is why Priyanka Chopra is under fire

Follow Us:
US television studio ABC on Friday issued an apology after an episode of Quantico, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a lead role, triggered outrage among its Indian audience. What is the row over?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 11:13:22 am
Priyanka Chopra's Quantico by ABC faces backlash for India-Pakistan terror plot Priyanka Chopra has come under fire after an episode in Quantico showed Indian nationalists trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot (Photo via AP/File)

US television studio ABC on Friday issued an apology after an episode of Quantico, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a lead role, triggered outrage among its Indian audience. The plot of the episode showed Indian nationalists trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot. The company emphasised that Chopra, who came under fire, does not create, write or direct the show.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” said Walt Disney-owned ABC in a statement. “We inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

What is the row over?

Quantico, an American TV show, is a drama series about FBI recruits. An episode of the show, titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’, has sparked outrage among Indians for its storyline on Indians planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan and blaming Pakistan, days before a summit on Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.

Indians have targeted the creators for showing India in a negative light and commenting on the India-Pakistan controversy without much understanding. Chopra, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish on the show, has been at the centre of all the backlash, with people blaming her for agreeing to the role.

Who is protesting?

Social media users were quick to hit out at Chopra and ABC channel over the episode. They have asked people to boycott her work and the brands she endorses, such as Samsung Electronics Co.

There are also users who have requested the Government of India to delete a particular scene in the show, in which Chopra holds up the sacred Hindu prayer beads as evidence that the plotter is Indian.

What did ABC say

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” said Walt Disney-owned company said. “The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

Priyanka Chopra apologises 

With angry fans slamming the actor, Priyanka Chopra posted an apology saying, “I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.” “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change,” she wrote on Twitter

