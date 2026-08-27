‘Qualifying standards cannot be diluted’: Government on screening test for foreign medical graduates

“The minimum qualifying standard exists because doctors must be competent to handle potentially life-threatening situations such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, sepsis, complicated pregnancies, and paediatric emergencies,” said the official.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Government on screening test for foreign medical graduates, screening test for foreign medical graduates, foreign medical graduates, Foreign Medical Graduates exam, Indian express news, current affairsThe expert panel has proposed to conduct three tests in a year instead of two at present. This will give Indian students who have completed their medical graduation abroad more attempts.
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Underlining that the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) exam is a screening test for foreign-trained medical students to practice in India and not an entrance examination, officials of the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences that conducts the biannual test have said that qualifying standards for the test cannot be diluted.

NBEMS’s statement comes amid doctors protesting against the high-difficulty level of the test, lack of transparency, and test centre infrastructure, among others. Responding to the doctors, who have been protesting for seven days now, NBEMS officials said, no grace marks will be given to students who gave the test in June, with those who actually prepared passing the examination.

“The minimum qualifying standard exists because doctors must be competent to handle potentially life-threatening situations such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, sepsis, complicated pregnancies, and paediatric emergencies,” said the official.

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Even though the overall pass percentage is low, the official said, the pass percentage among first timers — those who are more likely to have thoroughly prepared for the test — was higher. The attempt-wise data shows that the pass percentage among first-time candidates was 35.74% as compared to 21.45% among second-time candidates, and 3.29% among those who have appeared over five times.

The official added that the pass rate among first-timers was higher at 47.53% in the December 2025 test, against 5.58% among candidates with more than five attempts. “These figures underline why the overall pass percentage alone cannot be used to argue that an entire examination cohort was subjected to an unfair paper,” the official said.

They added that the three-member expert panel, headed by Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), examining the matter did not recommend any grace marks, “finding no material evidence that the video-based questions or overall difficulty had affected the outcome”.

The expert panel has proposed to conduct three tests in a year instead of two at present. This will give Indian students who have completed their medical graduation abroad more attempts.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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