‘Qualifying standards cannot be diluted’: Government on screening test for foreign medical graduates

The expert panel has proposed to conduct three tests in a year instead of two at present. This will give Indian students who have completed their medical graduation abroad more attempts.

Underlining that the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) exam is a screening test for foreign-trained medical students to practice in India and not an entrance examination, officials of the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences that conducts the biannual test have said that qualifying standards for the test cannot be diluted.

NBEMS’s statement comes amid doctors protesting against the high-difficulty level of the test, lack of transparency, and test centre infrastructure, among others. Responding to the doctors, who have been protesting for seven days now, NBEMS officials said, no grace marks will be given to students who gave the test in June, with those who actually prepared passing the examination.