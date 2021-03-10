Quad summit on March 12, PM discusses issues with Japan counterpart

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be face-to-face, along with Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a virtual mode for the first time since the new US administration took charge at the first-ever summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral grouping on March 12.

Announcing the Quad summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will discuss “regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”.

The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging technologies, maritime security, and climate change, the MEA said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had a phone call with Japan PM Suga. The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While Japan’s statement had concerns regarding Xinjiang, Hong Kong law, east and South China Sea, the Indian statement did not make any such reference.