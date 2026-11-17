Signalling the close ties between Quad member countries ahead of his trilateral meeting Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his “phone is always open, and the Oval Office is always open” to the leaders of India, Japan and Australia.

Meeting in Manila on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, President Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a slew of initiatives: the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in Mumbai in early 2027, the Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration in 2027 in which patrol aircraft will fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in the Quad context, a new Quad AI accelerator, enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, strengthening of counterterrorism cooperation and condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

Responding to questions at the first meeting of the Quad leaders since 2024, Trump said, “We have a great relationship with these people and these countries… They are phenomenal people and they are friends of mine.”

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“By the way, Modi is a very tough man, just in case. And Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. Albanese and me are okay,” he said.

Recalling that Quad was first started in 2007 and again revived in 2017 in Manila, Modi said, “The Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership, from maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response. It has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific, I express my heartfelt appreciation to all my fellow leaders for their leadership, their continued support, and their personal contribution to advance the Quad.”

Trump said, “The Quad Leaders Summit is something that has become very important and very special, and it’s an honour to be involved. When I first came into office in 2017, I brought back the Quad between the United States, Australia, India and Japan, which we announced on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting right here in Manila that same year… Our cooperation has only grown, and our friendship has grown much deeper. We are all friends. It’s a lot easier that way.”

“These nations represent some of the most important partnerships in the entire world. They are the most successful among the most successful nations in the world, and in certain ways among the most powerful nations in the world. Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security, economic security, and diplomacy. And we talk quite often. The three countries that we deal with, we talk a lot when they have a problem, when they have difficulty, when they want to tell me something. My phone is always open, and the Oval Office is always open to you, and you know that,” he said, alluding to China’s assertion in the Indo-Pacific region.

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Making a pitch for enhanced defence cooperation in the Quad context, Trump said, “Together, we also have strong relationships with many friends and partners here in Southeast Asia. Some great people, we know them all. As part of a cooperation, the navies of the Quad nations recently conducted the 30th annual Malabar Joint Naval Exercises near Japan, where our sailors completed anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills. Today, anti-submarine is very important, and we have been doing anti-surface warfare for a long time… We make the greatest submarines anywhere in the world, and we are working with Australia and others on that. But our submarines are very advanced. Today we are also announcing that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring our maritime patrol aircraft as we continue to protect peace through strength.”

On Artificial intelligence, he said, “We are also working together to advance superintelligence (SI), the greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution, and we want to be careful with it… The Quad nations have partnered to launch a new Quad SI accelerator, and we are also spending more than 85 million dollars to expand access to trusted SI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific, and it’s working out amazingly well.”

“The nations gathered in this room are very advanced on SI and on just about everything else. This is not a situation where they need lots of help, but they do need certain guidance, and we guide each other together. We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests.”

On the Quad business forum, Trump said, “We will convene the first ever Quad Business Leaders Forum to bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights.” On critical minerals, he said, “We have also made several important, new critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier. These will make our countries much stronger and, at the same time, guarantee safety… And we are working very closely on minerals, rare earths, and everything else, and we have a lot of things happening over the next 12 months that will very much surprise people. We were talking inside, and the things that we are doing are very unprecedented. We were very late, all of us as countries, and now we are very early. We are moving at a pace that nobody believes possible.”

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Calling Modi a “great friend of mine”, he said, “He’s a great leader, great leader, highly respected by everybody all over the world. I respect, by the way, all three of these leaders. These are highly respected people.”

Japan’s Takaichi said, “The Quad will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific together with our regional partners. We would like to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening the resilience of countries in the region and promoting their freedom to decide for themselves across a wide range of areas, including maritime security, economic security, energy, and critical and emerging technologies. We will deliver results through cooperation that benefits the region.”

Australia’s Albanese said, “When we work together for our common view in the Indo-Pacific of peace, security, stability and prosperity, then the world will be a safer and more secure place, and the Quad has a critical role in achieving that.”

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said Modi reaffirmed “India’s commitment to a constructive and reliable Quad partnership, advancing peace, prosperity and resilience in the Indo-Pacific through cooperation in maritime security, economic security, critical technologies and disaster response”.

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“PM announced that Mumbai will host the inaugural Quad Business Leaders Forum in 2027,” Jaiswal said.

A joint statement by the Quad leaders said, “Together, we have shown that the Quad is a force for good and a partnership of action, committed to peace, stability, and prosperity. We strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability. We express grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions. We are securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, driving growth through technologies of the future including investments and deployment of trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI), and responding to disasters with life-saving assistance. We commit to work together to ensure open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific.”

Announcing the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in early 2027, the statement said it will be “bringing together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from Quad countries to foster greater business ties across our private sectors, including the promotion of commercial deals and partnerships critical to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific”.

Affirming the importance of the AI Accelerator, it said the accelerator is intended to “coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.”

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“We are proud to welcome the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness. In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer,” the statement said.

“We acknowledge the rapid increase in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region and announce enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, through which we plan to work together to achieve an open and secure cyberspace,” it said.

The joint statement said, “We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and commit to strengthening the Quad’s ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism.” This is important from Delhi’s perspective given Pakistan’s active promotion of cross-border terrorism.

EDot: Message to Beijing

The Quad summit, ahead of Trump’s trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, presents a united front, countering China’s assertions in the Indo-Pacific. Plans for conducting joint maritime patrols, securing critical mineral supply chains and building AI ecosystems signal the grouping’s intent to contain China’s territorial ambitions and trade leverage in the region.