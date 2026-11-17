The leaders of the Quad grouping — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese — are set to meet in Manila on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits. This will be Trump’s first Quad leaders’ meeting since beginning his second term in January 2025.

“On Tuesday evening in Manila, the President will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said in Washington DC.

She said under Trump’s leadership, the Quad has demonstrated that it is a partnership of action, tackling the region’s toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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Sources said the Quad meeting, being held just ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, is a move to demonstrate the importance of the grouping which Beijing rejects.

It also ties in with the position of the Quad countries, which have looked at China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region as a challenge to maritime security.

Trump, who revived the Quad grouping in 2017, has been giving mixed signals on China. The National Security Strategy in Trump 2.0 has been seen to be soft towards Beijing, a charge that the US administration denies.

Sources said the meeting will be an opportunity to brief Trump about China’s aggressive behaviour in the region, before he meets Xi in Shenzhen. There is likely to be a “fact-sheet” with some deliverables, which will be issued after the meeting.

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The last Quad leaders’ meeting took place in September 2024, when then US President Joe Biden hosted the other three leaders in Wilmington, in Delaware. While it was India’s turn to host the meeting in 2024, Delhi swapped with Washington so that Biden could host it in the last year of his presidency.

India was supposed to host the leaders’ summit in 2025, but the strained ties with the US over the tariffs, visa curbs and deportations, as well as Washington’s proximity to Islamabad, had cast a shadow. The situation has improved marginally, with Quad foreign ministers meeting thrice this year, including in Delhi in May, and twice in 2025. India is now expected to host the meeting next year, unless it passes the baton to another Quad member.

Sources pointed out that the four leaders will be meeting in a country which is not a Quad member for the first time since the grouping was upgraded to the level of leaders in 2021.

Meanwhile, Modi reached the Philippines on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. “The visit reaffirms India’s partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

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India’s relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Modi said on Monday. MAHASAGAR, which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, is India’s expanded global maritime doctrine.

In his departure statement, Modi said he looked forward to working with “fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.”

He said India’s ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

“The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

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He expressed confidence that the visit would impart new energy to India’s partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. “India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines,” Modi said in a post on social media.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.