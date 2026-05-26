Quad issues joint statement, Jaishankar says talks highlighted need for ‘safe, unimpeded maritime commerce’

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting was substantive and productive, with discussions centred on global developments and Indo-Pacific priorities among the four maritime democracies.

He said, “We’ve just concluded a very substantive and productive meeting of the Quad foreign ministers. Much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world. Being QUAD, we naturally focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific. Because we are four maritime democracies located at different ends of the Indo-Pacific, the exchange of perspectives was an exercise of considerable value.”