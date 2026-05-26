Quad issues joint statement, Jaishankar says talks highlighted need for ‘safe, unimpeded maritime commerce’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting was productive, focusing on Indo-Pacific challenges and global developments.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMay 26, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Quad Foreign Ministers' deliver joint press statementQuad Foreign Ministers' deliver joint press statement (Photo/PTI)
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External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting was substantive and productive, with discussions centred on global developments and Indo-Pacific priorities among the four maritime democracies.

He said, “We’ve just concluded a very substantive and productive meeting of the Quad foreign ministers. Much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world. Being QUAD, we naturally focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific. Because we are four maritime democracies located at different ends of the Indo-Pacific, the exchange of perspectives was an exercise of considerable value.”

“The maritime domain has seen a steady expansion of collaboration, including surveillance and domain awareness, logistics network, undersea cables, training, capacity building and HADR activities. We will be continuing to deepen these areas in the times ahead. We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law. Our four nations are also market economies. We believe strongly that economic resilience should be promoted, the supply chains should be strengthened, trusted and secure technologies diffused, and production capacities enhanced. Our deliberations touched on the current energy and fertiliser availability…”

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