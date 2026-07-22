Quad foreign ministers reaffirm free, open Indo-Pacific at Manila meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, in Manila on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

With an eye on China’s assertive behaviour in the region, the foreign ministers of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan met in the Philippines on Wednesday, pledging to work together to keep the Indo‑Pacific region stable while stressing support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

After the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, “Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila. Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting. Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality.”