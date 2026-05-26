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Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting Live Updates: Quad delivers joint press statement

Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Delhi Live Updates: The meeting between the top diplomats - Australia's Penny Wong, India's Jaishankar, Japan's ⁠Toshimitsu Motegi and ​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio - is the third such gathering since September 2024.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | May 26, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo)Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, EAM Affairs S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting. (AP Photo)

Quad Foreign Ministers meeting LIVE: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “We’ve just concluded a very substantive and productive meeting of the Quad foreign ministers. Much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world. Being QUAD, we naturally focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific. Because we are four maritime democracies located at different ends of the Indo-Pacific, the exchange of perspectives was an exercise of considerable value.”

Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth: In his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region. He specifically called for “trusted and transparent” partnerships to bring peace and prosperity to the region.

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The meeting between the countries’ top diplomats – Australia’s Penny Wong, India’s Jaishankar, Japan’s ⁠Toshimitsu Motegi and ​US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – is the third such gathering since September 2024.

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