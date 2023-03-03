scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi today

India on Friday will host the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, which is expected to focus on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, G20 foreign ministers' meeting, G20 meeting, G20 Summit, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe meeting, to be presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Listen to this article
Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who skipped the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday, will come to India to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday.

India on Friday will host the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, which is expected to focus on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The meeting, to be presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi and Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“The next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India on March 3 in New Delhi,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the meeting will be an opportunity for the ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022.

Also Read
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
Transmashholding, TMH, Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Russia, moscow, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Russia’s TMH bids lowest for making 200 Vande Bharat trains in India
Govt cuts tenure of scientist who brought cheetahs

“They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the MEA said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 03:06 IST
Next Story

Jaishankar meets China’s Qin; says status of ties ‘abnormal’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close