Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi today

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who skipped the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday, will come to India to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday.

India on Friday will host the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, which is expected to focus on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The meeting, to be presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi and Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“The next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India on March 3 in New Delhi,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the meeting will be an opportunity for the ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022.

“They will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the MEA said.