Quad building reliable, open supply chains and securing critical minerals, says Marco Rubio

Laying out key markers for a coalition against China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and in an attempt to assuage concerns over Donald Trump administration’s commitment towards the Quad gro­uping, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US, India, Japan and Australia are building “reliable and open sup­ply chains”, supporting “next-generation technologies”, increasing “maritime cooperation”, and securing “critical minerals”.

Quad Foreign Ministers met for the third time in less than six months, after the gathering in New Delhi in May and in Manila in July.

Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta.