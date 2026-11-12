PM Modi will attend India-Asean, East Asia summits

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years... Read More
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- ASEAN summit
- Narendra Modi
A summit of the Quad leaders is expected to take place in Manila next week where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.
US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – the other leaders in the grouping – are expected to attend the East Asia summit and the Quad gathering is expected to take place on the sidelines.
The last Quad summit took place in September 2024 when then US President Joe Biden hosted it in his hometown, Wilmington in Delaware.
India was supposed to host the summit in 2025 and 2026 but that did not materialise. While scheduling of the Quad leaders’ visits have been cited as the reason, the strained ties between India and US over tariffs, visa curbs, deportations and Washington’s close ties with Pakistan’s military have come in the way of Trump’s visit to India in the last two years.
Quad Foreign Ministers have met thrice this year – in Delhi in May, Manila in July, and Atlanta in October when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to the US city for a meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers.
This has kept the momentum of the Quad grouping going over the last two years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers hours after assuming office in January 2025.
The grouping, which was revived in 2017 under the Trump administration’s first term to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, has faced challenges in recent years. And Trump’s outreach and engagement with China’s President Xi Jinping has raised some concerns about the impact on the grouping. Beijing has always opposed Quad, calling it a “small clique” which promotes bloc confrontation and destabilises regional peace and stability.
On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the Prime Minister’s visit: “At the invitation of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, Philippines, from November 16 to 17.”
During the visit,the Prime Minister, the MEA said, will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit , being hosted by the Philippines as the ASEAN Chair for 2026 on November 17.
It said India-ASEAN relations are a central pillar of the country’s Act East Policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific. “The visit comes as India and ASEAN are celebrating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, and will commemorate 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027,” the MEA said.
Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation.
The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on matters of regional and global importance with ASEAN and other participating countries, he said.
Asked about the Quad summit and bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Tandon declined to confirm, saying meetings are being worked out and are developing.