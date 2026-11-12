PM Modi will attend India-Asean, East Asia summits

A summit of the Quad leaders is expected to take place in Manila next week where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – the other leaders in the grouping – are expected to attend the East Asia summit and the Quad gathering is expected to take place on the sidelines.

The last Quad summit took place in September 2024 when then US President Joe Biden hosted it in his hometown, Wilmington in Delaware.

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India was supposed to host the summit in 2025 and 2026 but that did not materialise. While scheduling of the Quad leaders’ visits have been cited as the reason, the strained ties between India and US over tariffs, visa curbs, deportations and Washington’s close ties with Pakistan’s military have come in the way of Trump’s visit to India in the last two years.