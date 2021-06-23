Qatar envoy says India officials met Taliban; Jaishankar points to no dip in Afghan violence

Even as a senior diplomat from Qatar has said that there has been a “quiet visit” by Indian officials “to speak with the Taliban”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday underlined the intra-Afghan talks have not resulted in a reduction of violence in Afghanistan. The minister also said that “any political settlement” in Afghanistan must “preserve the constitutional democratic framework”.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday through videoconference, Jaishankar said, “India has been supportive of all the efforts being made to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including the intra-Afghan negotiations. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, eschew the path to find a military solution, and fully commit towards reaching a political solution. A tangible demonstration of this commitment is required.”

This came a day after Qatar’s special envoy for counter-terrorism and conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, said that he believed the Indian side was engaging with the Taliban as the group is seen as a “key component” in any future government in Afghanistan.

Al-Qahtani, who was participating in a virtual discussion organised by the Arab Center Washington DC on the theme “Looking towards peace in Afghanistan after the US-NATO withdrawal”, made the remarks on Monday.

“I understand that there has been a quiet visit by Indian officials…to speak with the Taliban. Why? Because not everybody is believing that the Taliban will dominate and take over, because Taliban is a key component of, or should be or is going to be a key component of the future of Afghanistan,” Al-Qahtani said.

There was no official confirmation from the Indian government of the Indian officials travelling to Doha and meeting the Taliban.