Qadian-Beas railway line revived after nearly 100 years, Punjab gets Rs 1,400 crore boost

The long-awaited Qadian–Beas railway line has been revived after nearly 100 years, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Punjab. (Image generated using AI)

Qadian-Beas railway line in Punjab: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday announced that the government has revived the long-pending Qadian-Beas railway line project in Punjab, nearly 100 years after it was first proposed. The minister said the 39.68-km-long rail line will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,400 crore.

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Qadian-Beas railway line project: Route

The Qadian-Beas railway line project will be executed by Northern Railway (NR). According to the Ministry of Railways, the proposed alignment will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas.