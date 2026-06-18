Qadian-Beas railway line revived after nearly 100 years, Punjab gets Rs 1,400 crore boost

The revival of the Qadian-Beas railway line after almost 100 years is set to improve rail connectivity and support regional development in Punjab.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 18, 2026 06:28 PM IST
The long-awaited Qadian–Beas railway line has been revived after nearly 100 years, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Punjab. (Image generated using AI)The long-awaited Qadian–Beas railway line has been revived after nearly 100 years, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Punjab. (Image generated using AI)
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Qadian-Beas railway line in Punjab: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday announced that the government has revived the long-pending Qadian-Beas railway line project in Punjab, nearly 100 years after it was first proposed. The minister said the 39.68-km-long rail line will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,400 crore.

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Qadian-Beas railway line project: Route

The Qadian-Beas railway line project will be executed by Northern Railway (NR). According to the Ministry of Railways, the proposed alignment will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas.

The project will bring several areas of Punjab’s Majha region onto the railway network and significantly improve connectivity and mobility for local residents, Bittu said.

Railway infrastructure on Qadian-Beas line

The Qadian-Beas railway line will include two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala. The project will feature 11 major bridges, 121 minor bridges and 54 Road Under Bridges (RUBs). The broad-gauge (BG) corridor will also be equipped with modern signalling and telecommunication systems, while the Kavach (an indigenously-developed automatic train protection system) will also be deployed to enhance safety.

Qadian-Beas railway line project: About history

According to the national transporter, the Qadian-Beas railway line project traces its origins to the British era. It was first approved during 1928-29 by the then North-Western Railway and construction work had progressed substantially by the early 1930s.

“However, changing circumstances and subsequent planning priorities led to its discontinuation. Recognizing its strategic and developmental significance, the project was revived under the Socially Desirable Rail Connectivity Programme and included in the supplementary Railway Budget 2010–11. After years of delays and procedural hurdles, the project has now been revived, with a revised Detailed Estimate of approximately Rs 1,400 crore,” it added.

Significance of Qadian-Beas railway line project

Upon completion, the Qadian-Beas railway line project is expected to improve connectivity to several prominent religious destinations in Punjab including: Qadian, birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji, Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Raja Ram Ji, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple, Shirdi Sai Temple, Gurdaspur.

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“The railway line is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities by Improving market access for farmers and agricultural produce, facilitating faster and more efficient transportation, Boosting trade, commerce and small-scale industries, Creating employment opportunities during construction and operation and Encouraging investment and economic activity across the Majha region,” the minister said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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