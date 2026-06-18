Qadian-Beas railway line revived after nearly 100 years, Punjab gets Rs 1,400 crore boost

3 min readJun 18, 2026 06:28 PM IST
Qadian-Beas railway line in Punjab: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday announced that the government has revived the long-pending Qadian-Beas railway line project in Punjab, nearly 100 years after it was first proposed. The minister said the 39.68-km-long rail line will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,400 crore.
Qadian-Beas railway line project: Route
The Qadian-Beas railway line project will be executed by Northern Railway (NR). According to the Ministry of Railways, the proposed alignment will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas.
The project will bring several areas of Punjab’s Majha region onto the railway network and significantly improve connectivity and mobility for local residents, Bittu said.
Railway infrastructure on Qadian-Beas line
The Qadian-Beas railway line will include two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala. The project will feature 11 major bridges, 121 minor bridges and 54 Road Under Bridges (RUBs). The broad-gauge (BG) corridor will also be equipped with modern signalling and telecommunication systems, while the Kavach (an indigenously-developed automatic train protection system) will also be deployed to enhance safety.
Qadian-Beas railway line project: About history
According to the national transporter, the Qadian-Beas railway line project traces its origins to the British era. It was first approved during 1928-29 by the then North-Western Railway and construction work had progressed substantially by the early 1930s.
“However, changing circumstances and subsequent planning priorities led to its discontinuation. Recognizing its strategic and developmental significance, the project was revived under the Socially Desirable Rail Connectivity Programme and included in the supplementary Railway Budget 2010–11. After years of delays and procedural hurdles, the project has now been revived, with a revised Detailed Estimate of approximately Rs 1,400 crore,” it added.
Significance of Qadian-Beas railway line project
Upon completion, the Qadian-Beas railway line project is expected to improve connectivity to several prominent religious destinations in Punjab including: Qadian, birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji, Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Raja Ram Ji, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple, Shirdi Sai Temple, Gurdaspur.
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“The railway line is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities by Improving market access for farmers and agricultural produce, facilitating faster and more efficient transportation, Boosting trade, commerce and small-scale industries, Creating employment opportunities during construction and operation and Encouraging investment and economic activity across the Majha region,” the minister said.