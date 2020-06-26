Pvt bus operators to again urge Bengal govt to increase fare

Operators will also approach Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) Operators will also approach Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

Private bus operators’ associations in West Bengal have decided to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, urging her to reconsider the government’s decision not to increase bus fare. The move from the associations came a day after Banerjee said that the state government was not ready to increase the fares. They will also submit a deputation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to draw his attention to the rising price of diesel.

“Tomorrow, we will submit a deputation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to urge him to look into our demands for a moratorium of insurance payments. We will also ask him to look into the rising price of diesel, which is forcing owners not to bring out their buses on the road. Later, we will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to reconsider her government’s decision not to increase bus fares. Without a revised fare chart it will not be possible for us to run buses,” said Pradip Narayan Bose, joint secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association.

Since lockdown norms were eased, a large number of private buses were unavailable as they could not run with passengers as per its seating capacity. Since then private bus operators’ associations have demanded a fare hike and made several deputations to State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Despite the formation of a regulatory committee to look into their demand of fare hike, no headway was made in this regard.

