RS reserves decision to allow pvt Bill on amending Preamble

Amid protests by Opposition MPs, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday reserved his decision to allow the introduction of a private member’s Bill to amend the Preamble to the Constitution.

BJP Member from Kerala K J Alphons moved the motion to introduce the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House that would amend the Preamble. While the Deputy Chairman initially allowed the introduction, RJD Member Manoj Jha opposed the move and other MPs joined the protest.

“Amendment to the Preamble is an attack on the very edifice of the Constitution,” Jha said.

The Bill seeks to change the words in the Preamble “EQUALITY of status and of opportunity” to “EQUALITY of status and of opportunity to be born, to be fed, to be educated, to get a job and to be treated with dignity”.

Rajya Sabha saw 30 private member’s Bills introduced in over an hour. BJP MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena introduced a Bill to set up a committee in preparation for Uniform Civil Code and its implementation.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva moved to introduce the Women’s (Reservation in Workplace) Bill, 2021 and TMC MP Derek O’ Brien moved to introduce a Bill to provide for the effective prevention, preparedness and management of epidemics.