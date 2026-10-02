‘Thankful’: Putin says Modi ‘constantly’ pushes for an end to Ukraine war

Four-and-a-half years into the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”.

Putin made these remarks at the annual foreign policy speech at the Valdai Discussion Club plenary session.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine… He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions,” Putin said.