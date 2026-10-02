‘Thankful’: Putin says Modi ‘constantly’ pushes for an end to Ukraine war

Putin said Modi maintains a neutral position while actively seeking an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 09:14 AM IST
Putin Modi Ukraine war, PM Modi Ukraine peace efforts, Putin praises Modi, Russia Ukraine conflict, Modi Putin latest news, Putin speech, Modi peace initiative, India Russia relations, Ukraine war peace talks, Modi Putin Ukraine talks, Indian express news, Russia news, Ukraine newsPM Modi has raised the Russia-Ukraine issue with Putin earlier too. (File Photo/PMO/PTI)
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Four-and-a-half years into the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”.

Putin made these remarks at the annual foreign policy speech at the Valdai Discussion Club plenary session.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine… He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions,” Putin said.

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“In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it’s my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas… We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible,” he added.

‘Path of peace’

On August 31, Prime Minister Modi urged Putin to move from an “endless war” to an “end of war” when they met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit.

Modi has raised the issue with Putin earlier too. “This is not the era of war,” he told Putin in September 2022. Then, in a meeting with Putin in Moscow in July 2024, Modi said that “peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets”, and a “solution (to any conflict) cannot be found on the battlefield”.

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In his televised opening remarks at the start of the bilateral meeting in Bishkek on August 31, Modi told Putin: “We have been discussing the Ukraine issue. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace, and will continue to do so.”

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“Every day of war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war,” Modi said.

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“This is crucial for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is humanity’s call, and this is India’s message. The land of Gandhi and Buddha shares a single message: the path of peace,” he had said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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