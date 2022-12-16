In call with Putin, PM Modi reiterates need for dialogue to resolve Ukraine conflict

In a telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas.

PM Modi also briefed the Russian President on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency, highlighting its key priorities.

He further looked forward to both countries working together during India’s chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The two leaders also agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

Prime Minister Modi during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan had pressed the latter to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying “today’s era is not of war”. On his part, Putin had told Modi that he was aware of India’s concerns over the Ukraine conflict and that Russia will do everything possible to end it as soon as possible.

PM Modi has spoken regularly to Putin since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war. India has, however, called for an international probe into the Bucha massacre as well as expressed concerns over the nuclear threats issued by Russian leaders.