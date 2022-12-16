scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

In call with Putin, PM Modi reiterates need for dialogue to resolve Ukraine conflict

In September, PM Modi had pressed Russian President Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine, saying “today’s era is not of war”.

PM Modi also briefed the Russian president on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency, highlighting its key priorities. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas.

PM Modi also briefed the Russian President on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency, highlighting its key priorities.

He further looked forward to both countries working together during India’s chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

The two leaders also agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

Prime Minister Modi during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan had pressed the latter to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying “today’s era is not of war”. On his part, Putin had told Modi that he was aware of India’s concerns over the Ukraine conflict and that Russia will do everything possible to end it as soon as possible.

PM Modi has spoken regularly to Putin since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war. India has, however, called for an international probe into the Bucha massacre as well as expressed concerns over the nuclear threats issued by Russian leaders.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:16:54 pm
Next Story

Death of four by electrocution in Bhor village: MSEDCL says ‘not our fault’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close