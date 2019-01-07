Putin calls Modi: Discusses key strategic issues, wishes success in Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation Monday during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues and resolved to step up cooperation in dealing with terrorism.

During their conversation, Putin also wished Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.

The two leaders hailed the major milestones achieved in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the past year, while also recalling the successful wide-ranging discussions in Sochi in May and during Putin’s visit to New Delhi in October, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The leaders agreed to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations, it said.

Bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence and counter-terrorism was also discussed, the MEA said.

“Both countries, therefore, will continue their close consultations in the United Nations, the BRICS, the SCO and other multilateral organizations,” it added.

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues.

During the conversation, the Russian president invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as the main guest.

The leaders also wished each other on the New Year.