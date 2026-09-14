Put up in resorts, Congress’s Jaipur candidates leave for home over ‘lack of rooms, food’

Both the BJP and the Congress had lodged their candidates in different resorts, asking them to pack enough clothes and other essentials to last them till September 21, which was earlier expected to be the date for nomination of mayor candidates, sources said

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurSep 14, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Put up in resorts, Congress's Jaipur candidates leave for home over 'lack of rooms, food'The candidates were moved to the resorts on September 12, a day after the polling was completed. (File photo)
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As Rajasthan civic body election results were declared on Monday, a number of candidates of both the BJP and the Congress from different wards of Jaipur Municipal Corporation continued to stay at different resorts where they were put up, in an apparent bid to prevent horse-trading.

The candidates were moved to the resorts on September 12, a day after the polling was completed.

While the Congress lodged its candidates at Asithiriya Resort near Nayi Ka Nath Dham in Bassi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are staying at Bhanwar Resort, Delhi Road.

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These candidates were sequestered to these resorts in buses and were asked to pack enough clothes and other essentials to last them till September 21, which was expected to be the date for nomination of mayor candidates, sources said. Now, the date is likely to be postponed with five booths in Jaipur set to go for re-polling.

Read | Rajasthan civic polls: Why Congress’s loss is AAP and CPM’s gains

Meanwhile, a number of Congress candidates were reportedly not happy with the arrangement made by the party and left their resort late on September 12 night, alleging poor arrangements for accommodation and food.

These included candidates from Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru Assembly constituencies, who alleged that they were facing difficulties in getting rooms and food at the resort.

‘Some candidates turned back midway’

Candidates from the Civil Lines constituency turned back midway after being informed by other candidates about the arrangements at the resort, sources said.

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Deepak Dandoriya, son of candidate Meena Dandoriya, said, “The arrangement was not good and not many rooms were available for the people. Due to the arrival of candidates from Alwar, there was not enough space. So, my mother decided to come back.”

According to the candidates, Congress candidates from Alwar had also been accommodated at the same resort by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully. This, they alleged, resulted in a shortage of rooms for the Jaipur candidates. Women candidates reportedly faced greater difficulties, with several accompanied by their children.

Those who remained at the venue said they struggled to find food after reaching the resort. Several candidates had arrived without having dinner at home, expecting arrangements to be made at the resort, but complained that adequate food was not available, sources said.

The situation reportedly became tense late at night when some candidates tried to leave the resort but security didn’t let them do so. They were later allowed to go.

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Congress Spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi told The Indian Express, “There were a few mistakes initially which is why some candidates went back. But now the preparations are complete and councillors all over the state are being kept in a proper manner.”

With the BJP getting 78 seats and Congress clinching 53 so far, out of the 150 total seats in Jaipur, the losing candidates of both parties have been sent home.

Candidates will be kept at the resorts till the mayor is appointed, sources said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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