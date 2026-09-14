Put up in resorts, Congress’s Jaipur candidates leave for home over ‘lack of rooms, food’

The candidates were moved to the resorts on September 12, a day after the polling was completed. (File photo)

As Rajasthan civic body election results were declared on Monday, a number of candidates of both the BJP and the Congress from different wards of Jaipur Municipal Corporation continued to stay at different resorts where they were put up, in an apparent bid to prevent horse-trading.

The candidates were moved to the resorts on September 12, a day after the polling was completed.

While the Congress lodged its candidates at Asithiriya Resort near Nayi Ka Nath Dham in Bassi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are staying at Bhanwar Resort, Delhi Road.

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These candidates were sequestered to these resorts in buses and were asked to pack enough clothes and other essentials to last them till September 21, which was expected to be the date for nomination of mayor candidates, sources said. Now, the date is likely to be postponed with five booths in Jaipur set to go for re-polling.