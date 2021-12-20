Put Indira’s 1971 war contribution in right historical perspective: Adhir to Speaker

UNHAPPY THAT there was no mention of Indira Gandhi in Speaker Om Birla’s statement in the House on the occasion of Vijay Diwas last week, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to him, urging him to ensure the contribution of the former PM is put in the right historical perspective whenever there is any mention of the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

Referring to Birla’s statement in the House on December 16, Chowdhury wrote: “You have also mentioned about the courage and supreme sacrifice of our armed forces… I would like to remind you that this Vijay Diwas was because of the bold and decisive decision of our beloved prime minister late Indira Gandhi.”

“…the credit of the Bangladesh War of Independence must be attributed to each and every individual of the country without any omission of those who played a crucial role. Therefore, I shall urge you that in future with reference to any mention of the Bangladesh War of Independence of 1971, the great contribution of our prime minister late Indira Gandhi may always be put in the right historical perspective,” he said.