Pushkar Singh Dhami set to return as Uttarakhand CM

Putting all speculation to rest, BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to return as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Beating anti-incumbency, the BJP became the first ruling party to be voted back to power in Uttarakhand this time, winning 47 seats. However, Dhami, who had taken over as the CM in July last year, lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri won by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

The BJP, which had faced criticism for changing the chief minister thrice in the last five years, had announced Dhami as its CM face. But his defeat had led to speculation over whether he would return as the chief minister.

“(Though he lost the polls) he got tremendous goodwill among some of the newly elected MLAs who think that they won because of his hard work in the last six months,” a BJP general secretary had earlier told The Indian Express.

“There are many MLAs who have expressed their willingness to step aside for him,” he added.

Sources said earlier that the leadership was is in a dilemma as it did not want to create a “new precedence” by appointing a leader who lost the mandate in his constituency, especially because the BJP had denied the top post to Prem Kumar Dhumal in Himachal Pradesh in 2017 when he lost his seat despite the party’s victory. The central leadership had picked Jai Ram Thakur to lead the party government despite the offers from Dhumal loyalists to vacate their seats to make way for him to contest a by-election.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that Dhami’s defeat reminded him of a quote by Shivaji on the death of his army chief — “gad aala pan singh gela (we won the fort but lost a lion)”.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Dehradun after the poll results were declared, Dhami had said the BJP had bucked the trend of alternate governments in the hill state, and written new history. He said his promise to set up a committee of experts to formulate a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand would be implemented soon after the BJP government takes oath in the state. This was a promise he made on the last day of the poll campaign.

In 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats, Congress 11, and Independents 2.