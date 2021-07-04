Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand’s 11th chief minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Sunday. Dhami succeeds Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat, who had resigned on Friday. The swearing-in comes a day after he was elected as BJP’s legislature party leader in the state.

Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima, is the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand at the age of 45. His oath of office was administered by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Dhami is the third chief minister of Uttarakhand in four months.

BJP MLAs Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey and Ganesh Joshi were also sworn in as ministers in the new state cabinet.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new chief minister and the cabinet of ministers. “Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand,” Modi tweeted.

The decision to choose Dhami as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand was taken in the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party meeting held on Saturday.

Interacting with the media after the announcement, Dhami said he would work for the welfare of the people within the short span of time for which he would be at the helm. “My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We’ll work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rawat had on Friday handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday. Rawat, who continues to be an MP, had been handpicked by the central leadership as CM, in place of Trivendra Singh Rawat. Having been sworn in on March 10, he had time to get elected as an MLA till September 10. However, apart from Covid curbs making holding a bypoll difficult, as per the Representation of the People Act, a by-election for a seat should not be held if the term of a House is less than a year.