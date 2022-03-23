Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda were present for the ceremony.

Along with the CM, his Cabinet also took the oath of office and secrecy.

Shri @pushkardhami takes oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/O0MsBuydne — BJP (@BJP4India) March 23, 2022

Dhami’s return to power was much speculated after he failed to win the Khatima seat in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls. However, the BJP reposed faith in him, stating that at least six MLAs in the state have already offered to vacate their seats for Dhami.

Before his swearing-in ceremony, Dhami offered prayers at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple as well as a Hanuman Mandir at Chakrata Road, Dehradun.

The youngest CM of the state, Dhami was brought in as a replacement for former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat in July last year. Rawat, who had been sworn in on March 10 last year, quit citing a “constitutional crisis” after he could not get elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly within the six-month deadline since he took over as the CM. He had been handpicked by the central leadership to succeed Trivendra Singh Rawat, whose relationship with RSS and many BJP leaders reportedly got strained.