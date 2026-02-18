In India-French defence dialogue, push for Rafale indigenous content, MRO facilities for aero engines

The 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue, held in Bengaluru Tuesday, witnessed a strong push for enhancing indigenous content — up to 50 per cent — in the Rafale fighter aircraft to be manufactured in India, and for setting up Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India for different varieties of French aero engines, senior officials told The Indian Express.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin, who co-chaired the annual defence dialogue, discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of military equipment, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

The dialogue is a structured ministerial-level bilateral meeting to review and guide defence and security cooperation. Prior to the meeting, the French Defence Minister was presented with a Guard of Honour at HAL airport upon her arrival.

According to the Ministry, the ministers emphasised the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the industries of both nations, especially in the field of niche technology.

Senior officials said Singh made a strong pitch to enhance indigenous content in the Rafale aircraft to be manufactured in India to around 50 per cent.

Last week, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Singh, cleared the acquisition of another 114 Rafale from France, of which 90 are to be manufactured in India.

Additionally, Singh is also learnt to have sought the setting up of MRO facilities for various French aero engines in India. He had earlier said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had finalised French major Safran to manufacture an advanced jet engine in India along with the Bengaluru-based Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), which will power India’s indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership

In 2024, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had signed an airframer contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd to begin the joint design, development, manufacture, supply and support of a new generation high-power engine ‘Aravalli’ for two helicopters which it is designing and developing – the 13-ton medium-lift class Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

SAFHAL is a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL and is tasked with the design, development, production, sales and support of new generation helicopter engines in India.

On Monday, Singh, during a visit to GTRE, said every effort is being made to prioritise the development of aero engines in India. The GTRE is also conducting a joint study with the UK for aero engine development.

At the annual dialogue Tuesday, both countries announced reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

Story continues below this ad

The renewal of the 10-year defence cooperation agreement was signed by the Defence Secretary from the Indian side and Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy from the French side.

An MoU on Joint Venture was also signed for the manufacturing of Hammer missiles in India between CMD, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Executive Vice President, Safran Electronics and Defence.

Both ministers reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry statement, Singh “brought out that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement”.

Story continues below this ad

“Both Ministers agreed to leverage this framework, both bilaterally and in the wider European context, for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-French strategic alignment,” the statement said.

The French Defence Minister appreciated the conversion of Exercise Shakti with the Army from a biennial to an annual event.