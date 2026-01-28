Push for connectivity projects as India, EU move closer

INDIA AND EU moved forward on connectivity projects as Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the visiting EU leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, that “together, we will work to establish the IMEC Corridor as a key pillar of global trade and sustainable development”.

In the comprehensive strategic agenda 2020, connectivity is a major pillar of cooperation and a range of initiatives were agreed upon by the two sides.

Strengthening regional connectivity

# Strengthen connectivity between Europe, India, and the wider world, upholding high standards while unlocking new commercial opportunities for Indian and EU businesses. Further implement the 2021 EU-India Connectivity Partnership including through Global Gateway and India’s MAHASAGAR, focusing on energy connectivity, transport and digital.

# Deepen strategic collaboration under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) to diversify trade routes, reduce strategic dependencies, promote regional integration, and future-proof supply chains, including support to infrastructure development, maritime, rail, digital, and energy.

# Advance the EU-Africa-India Digital Corridor within the framework of IMEC including through the Blue Raman submarine cable system to provide ultra-high-speed, secure, and diversified data connectivity resilient to disruptions caused by natural disasters or acts of sabotage.

# Develop Green Shipping Corridors to strengthen sustainable maritime connectivity, reduce dependency on carbon-intensive shipping fuels and work together to achieve consensus based global low carbon maritime transport standards as well as work towards sustainable maritime transport solutions and joint development of green shipping shipbuilding ecosystem in India.

# Establish a regular Dialogue on Aviation to explore ways to deepen market cooperation, expand direct connectivity, and strengthen sustainability cooperation in green aviation, and with a view to a possible Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement. The Dialogue will also include cooperation on aviation safety with a view to a possible Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement.

Story continues below this ad

The two sides also announced initiatives to promoting cooperation in third countries:

# Implement trilateral cooperation projects under the India–EU Administrative Arrangement on Trilateral Cooperation, in areas such as energy, climate resilience, green mobility, and digitalisation.

# Strengthen cooperation on resilient clean energy technologies and supply chains in third countries, leverage ongoing collaboration under the International Solar Alliance towards making solar energy technology more accessible and affordable worldwide.

# Strengthen engagement with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure through respective support to CDRI initiatives aiming at promoting Disaster Risk Reduction, building infrastructure systems, in cooperation with existing initiatives to maximise efficiency, such as the Early Warnings for All, especially in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Story continues below this ad

# Enhance India–EU cooperation on Humanitarian Assistance founded on mutually recognised humanitarian principles to ensure better coordination on the ground.

India and EU also announced that they will together shape effective global governance through a range of measures, and this is crucial as US led by President Donald Trump has challenged and walked out of several international organisations and pacts in the last one year in office.

# Enhance coordination, close cooperation and joint action in multilateral fora, including in the United Nations (UN) and the G20.

# Engage on reform of multilateral institutions including the UN to make them more representative and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.

Story continues below this ad

# Work together towards meaningful reform and strengthening of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to establish effective governance and an updated trade agenda.

# Collaborate to build an inclusive and efficient international financial architecture, mobilise resources, advance Multilateral Development Bank reforms, and implement the Sevilla Commitment action plan.

# Cooperate to effectively implement the Paris Agreement, the successive Conference of the Parties’ (COP) outcomes, and respective Nationally Determined Contributions.

# Work towards effective implementation of the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework; and advance the Global Water Agenda; constructively engage in the ongoing negotiations to develop an internationally legally binding instrument on plastic pollution with a view to reaching consensus;and cooperate to attain global consensus on the adoption and further implementation of the International Maritime Organization Net-Zero Framework and collaborate with India in its Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Story continues below this ad

# Strengthen the resilience of health systems, including by supporting primary health care and universal health coverage, enhancing regulatory cooperation and health security capacities, applying a One Health approach, and leveraging digital solutions.

# Establish India-EU Ocean and Fisheries Dialogue, for enhanced cooperation on ocean governance, including sustainable fisheries management, and protection of marine biodiversity.

# Coordinate in UN and other multilateral AI discourses on governance towards a responsible, human-centric AI approach, among others,including by working together for a successful AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026.

# Continue to engage on human rights in a bilateral and multilateral context, including through the regular EU-India human rights dialogue and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Story continues below this ad

# Work together, respecting international rules, for a resilient global health architecture where relevant actors work in partnership, focusing on their core mandates and avoiding duplication, based on strong multilateral cooperation with a reformed World Health Organisation (WHO).

European Council’s President Costa said, “Our summit sends a clear message to the world: at a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners…together we must show leadership on global issues. Cooperation between the European Union and India will help shape a more balanced, resilient, and inclusive global order.”